You Have to See Justin Timberlake and Beyonce's Takes on the Ugly Christmas Sweater

by Sarah Grossbart | Fri., Dec. 20, 2019 3:00 AM
If ever there were a time to wear something so hideously godawful that it's actually really freaking fabulous—well, 'tis the season and all.
Because in the last few years, sweaters adorned with everything from snowmen appliqué to Christmas bulbs and even tinsel garlands and ornaments have really gotten the glow up, transitioning from tragically uncool to kinda trendy. (At least during the winter weeks you spend decking halls, trimming trees and sipping egg nog.)
Ugly holiday sweaters have now become so de rigueur that you're likely to receive at least one December party invitation instructing you to turn up in your favorite so-cheesy-it's-cool knit. And before you hesitate, remember that everyone from Matt Damon to Demi Lovato to Beyoncé has deigned to rock the Yuletide trend, so ain't no way you're too cool for it.
In honor of National Ugly Christmas Sweater day, grab yourself a peppermint hot chocolate, blast the Mariah Carey and make your spirits bright with these priceless photos.
Courtesy of Tipsy Elves
The beloved jazz saxophonist gets into the holiday spirit by showing off his collaboration sweater with Tipsy Elves.
Courtesy of Dunkin'
The Bachelor in Paradise couple don their Dunkin' Donuts festive apparel.
"Go ugly or go home," the Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host shared on Instagram while wearing Tipsy Elves.
"When someone tells you their favorite holiday drink isn't @CaptainMorganUSA & Cola," The Bachelorette star joked on Instagram while wearing his Tipsy Elves sweater.
"These f--king assholes said it was a sweater party," the actor joked while wearing a Tipsy Elves sweater next to Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal.
'Tis the season to wear your Tipsy Elves sweaters and this supermodel is no exception.
"It's a @TipsyElves kind of night," the Dancing With the Stars pro shared on Instagram alongside Robert Herjavec. "Comfy + cute."
Courtesy of Pillsbury
The "American Country Love Song" country singer shows off his Pillsbury limited edition ugly Christmas sweater.
Courtesy of Captain Morgan
Cheers to the holidays! The Hollywood actor and Captain Morgan Chief Party Officer models the brand's new holiday outfits from Tipsy Elves.
"Shout out to all the REAL SANTAS that eat the cookies their kids left out as soon as you get them to sleep. #Crumbs #HimDownstairs," the "Suit and Tie" singer wrote on Instagram while sporting his Tipsy Elves sweater.
"Merry Christmas happy holidays ! I Don't think my kids liked their gifts," the former N' Sync member joked on Twitter.
"Somebody Please Help! Jada makes us wear these Ugly Ass Sweaters for Christmas... She's Doin? Too Much!" he joked on Instagram. "And she's just gettin' Started."
The Live! co-hosts show off their matching Tipsy Elves sweaters next to Kate Winslet.
"My hubby and I finished 4th place in our family's very competitive ugly Xmas sweater competition tonight," Angela Ribeiro shared on Instagram.
"Getting into the holiday spirit!! falalalala lalalala!! @mrtankcook my other half," the newly engaged star wrote on Instagram while wearing Tipsy Elves.
Lloyd Bishop/NBC
The View co-host appears in a festival look while on Late Night With Seth Meyers.
"Having a drink with Santa is our kind of night. Get one of these sweaters while you can," the country singer shared on Instagram while wearing his Tipsy Elves ensemble.
David Livingston/Getty Images
The actress wore this festive snowman sweater during a visit to Hallmark's Home & Family at Universal Studios Hollywood.
"I'm challenging you to post your ugly sweater. Tag @stjude & @kmart #UglySweaterForBetter & Kmart will donate $1 to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital," the actor wrote to his followers.
Nathan Congleton/NBC
The former Today show star shows off her holiday spirit with this festive sweater.
TheImageDirect.com
Roar! The holiday spirit surely isn't extinct with this "Tree-Rex" sweater that the Once Upon a Time actress dons.
The Live With Kelly & Ryan co-host shows off his festive holiday rompers by Get On Fleek.
"When ur husband knows u will never fully give in to the Lux life so he buys u early Xmas presents at ur favorite place, Walmart," the actor shared on Instagram. "All I want is cat sweaters & socks for Xmas."
Courtesy of Zappos.com
Tis' the season for festive sweaters. No matter which winter holiday you celebrate, The View co-host and her Zappos.com line has a sweater for you.
Rich Fury/Getty Images
The "Bad Mom" star brought her fashionable husband to the Los Angeles premiere of STX Entertainment's A Bad Mom's Christmas.
The Vanderpump Rules star sports her "Single and Ready To Jingle" Christmas sweater from Tipsy Elves.
"Thank you @SnoopDogg for the Christmas Sweater," the country singer shared on Twitter.
"#uglychristmassweater #christmaseve2016 #family," the Dancing With the Stars judge wrote of this snap with husband Brooks Laich.
"Happy Birthday Jesus," the actor joked when celebrating the holidays with his former partner.
Courtesy Jerritt Clark for Just Jared
Sharing is caring! The couple got close in a holiday sweater built for two at the Just Jared Holiday Party in Beverly Hills.
"'Tis the season for tacky holiday sweaters and doing little things for others!" the Pretty Little Liars star wrote while showing off his Extra gum sweater. "#GiveExtragetextra"
David M. Russell, Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution
The LIVE! With Kelly star and her co-host Richard Curtis are the perfect match in their Tipsy Elves holiday sweater.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
The Silicon Valley star is really selling us on this sweater at a screening of Office Christmas Party in New York.
"'Tis the season for ugly Christmas sweaters! How great is this one?!#bahhumpug," the actress shared on Instagram while working with Seventeen.
If ugly sweaters aren't your thing, perhaps matching Jammin Jammies onesies are more your style.
The Bachelor star handcrafted his own ugly sweater to raise money for Humanity and Hope United.
Challah! The America's Got Talent judge got into the Hanukkah spirit.
"The holidays are all about sharing the love!!" the Law & Order: SVU star shared on Instagram. "That's why the ICE Family is rocking #MatchyMatchy holiday sweaters courtesy of @CesarCuisine."
"Merry Christmas from the Lowes!" the former Bachelor shared on Instagram while posing in a Tipsy Elves sweater.
The #RichKids of Beverly Hills star loves her Tipsy Elves holiday sweater.
"Merry Christmas everyone!" the actress and DJ wrote on Instagram while wearing a Tipsy Elves sweater. "Keep your loved ones close and eat like there is no tomorrow."
After attending the Los Angeles Lakers Christmas game with his brother, the actor shows off his game-day attire.
Robert Kamau/GC Images
How can you not be "Crazy in Love" with the singer's ensemble for an office holiday party?
Game over! It's safe to say the athlete won Good Morning America's Ugly Holiday Sweater showdown.
"I think it's fair to say that I'm in the CHRISTMAS SPIRIT," the actor and comedian wrote on Instagram. "Help me support the 'Make A Wish Foundation' by buying a 'Say It With Your Chest' ugly sweatshirt."
The So You Think You Can Dance star sports a sweater from Tipsy Elves while backstage with Allison Holker.
The View co-hosts make a fashion statement with their unique holiday looks from Tipsy Elves.
Craig Barritt/Wireimage
The Fashion Police co-host sports a Reindeer Ugly Christmas Sweater from Kohl's.
