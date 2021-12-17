You Have to See Justin Timberlake and Beyonce's Takes on the Ugly Christmas Sweater

Watch : Kendall Jenner on Holiday Traditions & Kardashian Christmas Card

If ever there were a time to wear something so hideously godawful that it's actually really freaking fabulous—well, 'tis the season and all.

Because in the last few years, sweaters adorned with everything from snowmen appliqué to Christmas bulbs and even tinsel garlands and ornaments have really gotten the glow up, transitioning from tragically uncool to kinda trendy. (At least during the winter weeks you spend decking halls, trimming trees and sipping egg nog.)

Ugly holiday sweaters have now become so de rigueur that you're likely to receive at least one December party invitation instructing you to turn up in your favorite so-cheesy-it's-cool knit. And before you hesitate, remember that everyone from Justin Timberlake to Demi Lovato to Beyoncé has deigned to rock the Yuletide trend, so ain't no way you're too cool for it.

In honor of National Ugly Christmas Sweater day Dec. 17, grab yourself a peppermint hot chocolate, blast the Mariah Carey and make your spirits bright with these priceless photos.