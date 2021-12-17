E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

You Have to See Justin Timberlake and Beyonce's Takes on the Ugly Christmas Sweater

In recent years the cheesy holiday sweater has undergone a serious glow up with everyone from Beyonce to Demi Lovato rocking knits adorned with snowflakes, presents and light up bulbs.

By Sarah Grossbart Dec 17, 2021 11:00 AMTags
ChristmasCelebrities
Watch: Kendall Jenner on Holiday Traditions & Kardashian Christmas Card

If ever there were a time to wear something so hideously godawful that it's actually really freaking fabulous—well, 'tis the season and all. 

Because in the last few years, sweaters adorned with everything from snowmen appliqué to Christmas bulbs and even tinsel garlands and ornaments have really gotten the glow up, transitioning from tragically uncool to kinda trendy. (At least during the winter weeks you spend decking halls, trimming trees and sipping egg nog.) 

Ugly holiday sweaters have now become so de rigueur that you're likely to receive at least one December party invitation instructing you to turn up in your favorite so-cheesy-it's-cool knit. And before you hesitate, remember that everyone from Justin Timberlake to Demi Lovato to Beyoncé has deigned to rock the Yuletide trend, so ain't no way you're too cool for it.  

In honor of National Ugly Christmas Sweater day Dec. 17, grab yourself a peppermint hot chocolate, blast the Mariah Carey and make your spirits bright with these priceless photos. 

Orbit Gum
Wells Adams

The Bachelor in Paradise star tried on Orbit Gum's first-ever ugly holiday sweater, which is peppermint scented, dispenses gum and has built in mistletoe! 

Instagram
Kym Johnson & Robert Herjavec

The famous couple that wears matching holiday sweaters together, stays together! "@TipsyElves, you are the best," Kym wrote

Twitter
Bethenny Frankel

"Whether you do up dog or down dog, always do #rescuedog!" the former Real Housewives of New York City star wrote. "Happy #holidog from me and @biggysmallz. People ask me if I want to go out this year—I say #namasleigh home." 

Instagram
Robert Herjavec

"If I've got this mischievous grin you know I'm wearing @TipsyElves!" the Shark Tank star joked on Instagram.

notjust clothing
Megan Rapinoe

The soccer stud showed off her limited-edition notjust festive sweater just in time for Christmas 2020. 

Instagram
Meghan Trainor

While lounging around the house, the "All About That Bass" singer got festive in a Tipsy Elves sweater

Instagram
Kevin Hart & Eniko Parrish

At the company holiday party, the Hollywood couple didn't disappoint in the fashion department.

Instagram
Thomas Rhett

"12th annual Ugly Christmas Sweater Party last night. Didn't take many pics, didn't go to bed til 3am, didn't feel too hot waking up this morning but ohhh my goodness my heart is SO full," Lauren Akins shared on Instagram in 2019. "Merry Christmas yall! Love each of you more than words."

Instagram
Ryan Seacrest & Kelly RIpa

On National Ugly Sweater Day, the daytime talk-show hosts went all out thanks to UglyChristmasSweater.com

Courtesy of Tipsy Elves
Kenny G

The beloved jazz saxophonist got into the holiday spirit by showing off his collaboration sweater with Tipsy Elves.

Courtesy of Dunkin'
Jared Haibon & Ashley Iaconetti

The Bachelor in Paradise couple donned their Dunkin' Donuts festive apparel.

Instagram
Ryan Seacrest

"Go ugly or go home," the Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host shared on Instagram while wearing Tipsy Elves. 

Instagram
Jordan Rodgers

"When someone tells you their favorite holiday drink isn't @CaptainMorganUSA & Cola," The Bachelorette star joked on Instagram while wearing his Tipsy Elves sweater. 

Instagram
Ryan Reynolds

"These f--king assholes said it was a sweater party," the actor joked while wearing a Tipsy Elves sweater next to Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal

Instagram
Jasmine Tookes

'Tis the season to wear your Tipsy Elves sweaters and this supermodel is no exception.

Robert Kamau/GC Images
Beyoncé

How can you not be "Crazy in Love" with the singer's office holiday party ensemble? 

Courtesy of Pillsbury
Jake Owen

The "American Country Love Song" country singer showed off his Pillsbury limited edition ugly Christmas sweater. 

Courtesy of Captain Morgan
Adam Devine

Cheers to the holidays! The Hollywood actor and Captain Morgan Chief Party Officer modeled the brand's new holiday outfits from Tipsy Elves

Instagram
Justin Timberlake

"Shout out to all the REAL SANTAS that eat the cookies their kids left out as soon as you get them to sleep. #Crumbs #HimDownstairs," the "Suit and Tie" singer wrote on Instagram while sporting his Tipsy Elves sweater. 

Twitter
Joey Fatone

"Merry Christmas happy holidays ! I Don't think my kids liked their gifts," the former N' Sync member joked on Twitter. 

Instagram
Will Smith

"Somebody Please Help! Jada makes us wear these Ugly Ass Sweaters for Christmas... She's Doin? Too Much!" he joked on Instagram. "And she's just gettin' Started." 

Instagram
Ryan Seacrest & Kelly Ripa

The Live! co-hosts showed off their matching Tipsy Elves sweaters next to Kate Winslet

Instagram
Alfonso Ribeiro

"My hubby and I finished 4th place in our family's very competitive ugly Xmas sweater competition tonight," Angela Ribeiro shared on Instagram. 

Instagram
Kaley Cuoco

"Getting into the holiday spirit!! falalalala lalalala!! @mrtankcook my other half," the star wrote while posing with her then-fiancé while wearing Tipsy Elves

Lloyd Bishop/NBC
Whoopi Goldberg

The View co-host appeared in a festive look while on Late Night With Seth Meyers. 

Instagram
Luke Bryan

"Having a drink with Santa is our kind of night. Get one of these sweaters while you can," the country singer shared on Instagram while wearing his Tipsy Elves ensemble. 

David Livingston/Getty Images
Debbie Matenopoulos

The actress wore this festive snowman sweater during a visit to Hallmark's Home & Family at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Instagram
Bryan Greenberg

"I'm challenging you to post your ugly sweater. Tag @stjude & @kmart #UglySweaterForBetter & Kmart will donate $1 to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital," the actor wrote to his followers. 

Nathan Congleton/NBC
Megyn Kelly

The former Today show star showed off her holiday spirit with this festive sweater.

TheImageDirect.com
Ginnifer Goodwin

Roar! The holiday spirit surely isn't extinct with this "Tree-Rex" sweater that the Once Upon a Time actress chose.

photos
View More Photos From Stars in Ugly Holiday Sweaters

Trending Stories

1

Reese Witherspoon Reacts to Matthew McConaughey Having A Crush On Her

2

90 Day Fiancé Star Speaks Out About Selling Her Farts in Jars

3

The Masked Singer Crowns the Season 6 Winner

4

Chris Noth Explains The Real Reason Why Carrie Didn't Call 911

5

Cause of Death Revealed for Astroworld Victims

Latest News

Exclusive: Candace Cameron Bure and Daughter Co-Star in New Movie

Exclusive

Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough Share New Year’s Eve Looks

Dealer's Choice: Check Out the Cast of Las Vegas Then and Now

JoJo Fletcher's Ultimate Amazon Gift Guide Is Everything

Justin Timberlake and Beyonce Take on the Ugly Christmas Sweater

Exclusive

Maya Vander Opens Up About Her Grief After Stillbirth of Son

Miss Alaska Crowned Miss America 2022