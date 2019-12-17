Why James Corden Won’t Be Doing a Cats Themed Carpool Karaoke

When two worlds collide!

E! News caught up with funny man James Corden at the premiere of Cats in New York City and asked the host if he'd ever plan on doing a Cats inspired carpool karaoke on his show The Late Late Show with James Corden. Unfortunately, for Corden, it doesn't look like he has plans to combine both of his projects anytime soon.

"You're in a room that's the size of two football [fields], everything's scaled up so the doors are 15 ft high and the street lamps are 50 ft high," he dished to Zanna Roberts Rassi about starring in the film. "And you're with Idris [Elba] and Rebel [Wilson] and Taylor [Swift], Judy Dench, Ian McKellen, and then someone goes, 'And now, be a cat.'"

As for the rumor that McKellen actually tried cat food to get into the role, Corden revealed he went farther than that. "I actually lived as a cat for a week," he joked. "I went to a cat hotel and I lived amongst them. I only would take in all my fluids from a saucer. I would go out into the garden and bring back for my wife a dead bird or a dead mouse for her. I really immersed myself in it." While he had a ton of fun, there's a certain reason he didn't invite the cast to carpool with him.