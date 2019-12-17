Star Wars' John Boyega Doesn’t Want You Leaving the Theater Unless You've Cried

When it comes to the new Star Wars movie, crying is not only a guarantee, it's a requirement.

At the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premiere in Los Angeles on Monday night, John Boyega told E! News that the conclusion of the Skywalker saga is sure to be a tear-jerker.

"You better be crying," the actor quipped to E!'s Erin Lim. "If you don't cry, you don't leave the theater. You don't know that? It's some new thing that Mickey Mouse has got going on. You don't cry, you don't leave."

As Lim responded, "Am I going to be crying because Finn is going to be breaking some hearts?" Finn himself coyly replied, "Listen, there's always time for breaking hearts with Finn. I just think Finn needs to figure out his situation. As the most eligible bachelor in the movie, in the franchise, I think Finn needs to figure out what he's doing with his time."

This, of course, was a reference to Finn's budding romance with Kelly Marie Tran's Rose Tico in The Last Jedi, as well as Finn's affection for Daisy Ridley's Rey.