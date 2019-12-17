Jennifer Hudson Singing Cats' "Memory" Is The Most Beautiful Thing You'll Hear Today

by Vannessa Jackson | Tue., Dec. 17, 2019 10:16 AM

Music to our ears! 

No one has the powerhouse vocals to raise the hair on your arms quite like Jennifer Hudson does. The singer performed the classic song "Memory" for the new Cats film, and it's absolutely beautiful. She's starring in the new film alongside other amazing performers including Jason Derulo, Taylor Swift and Rebel Wilson

Jennifer's version of "Memory" will be featured on the Cats soundtrack, and from what we heard, this may be the song to really add to the buzz for the highly-anticipated film. Jennifer previously won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Dreamgirls in 2007, and she also sang the powerhouse ballad "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going." Who knows, maybe Cats and "Memory" will bring her another trophy home! 

Jennifer Hudson Teaches E! How to Be a Cat

Trophy or no trophy, Jennifer had the time of her life filming this project. She recently sat down with her co-star Francesca Hayward to talk with E! News about working on the film and what it was like going to Cats school on set. "The first thing I think in all of our minds was, 'Okay how are we supposed to be a cat?'" She shared of learning the ropes of the feline world. "Then what is cat school? Once we got started it was a lot of fun and we got to learn a lot about cats." 

She learned so much, she considers herself somewhat of an expert. "Now, I have a newfound understanding and appreciation of cats," she explained. "And I have to now. I sit and watch them and I feel as if I can understand them better." 

Cats hits theaters this Friday, Dec. 20.

