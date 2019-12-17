Cardi B's Daughter Kulture Shows Off Her Singing Skills In Adorable Video

by kelli boyle | Tue., Dec. 17, 2019 10:14 AM
Cardi B and Offsethave another musician on their hands!
On Tuesday, the "I Like It" rapper shared an absolutely adorable video of her daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, 17 months, singing with her auntie, Cardi B's sister Hennessy Carolina.
In the too sweet video, Hennessy prepares her niece to sing along to the classic "Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes." Little Kulture passionately sings her way through the song, getting more and more excited as she accurately points to the body parts listed in the lyrics. For her part, Cardi is heard singing along a bit in the background, clearly beaming with pride. In her caption, the mama wrote, "My babies @hennessycarolina."
Auntie Hennessy also gushed over her niece in her comment on the post. As she wrote, "AUNTIESSSSS SMART BABYYYYYY. I LOVEEEEE Herrr sooooooooo much!!!! :'))))."
Cardi's fans are in love with the video as well. As one wrote, "Kulture so smart and cute."
Another fan made note of Kulture's complete lack of camera shyness.
As they commented, "Sooooo smart she ready to be a performer screaming it like that lol she's no kid bop honey she's the real deal."
Just watch this video and try not to smile.
Kulture really is having a moment.
Just last week, she and her mama were unveiled as Vogue's January 2020 cover stars, making Cardi B the first ever female rapper to grace the cover.
Sharing the historic cover on her Instagram, the 27-year-old gushed over what the cover means for her daughter.
"Happy to share this moment with you my sweetheart," the superstar wrote. "This is bigger for you then for me. You are so special to me. Thank you @voguemagazine."
Kulture Kiari Cephus: cover star, singer, expert at knowing where her toes are.
