Here's Proof Beyoncé and Jay-Z Run the World Together

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Dec. 17, 2019 10:05 AM
Two is better than one!
While Beyoncé and Jay-Z have earned plenty of success individually, Hollywood's hot couple gets even more powerful when they are together.
Just look at this weekend when the pair attended Sean "Diddy" Combs' star-studded 50th birthday party presented by CÎROC Vodka.
While hitting the dance floor, Jay-Z happened to spot someone filming his wife moving and grooving with former Destiny's Child member Kelly Rowland and Saweetie. And as soon as he saw the moment, he snatched the phone away from their hands like a boss.
"Happy Birthday Diddy!" Beyoncé shared on Instagram with photos from the star-studded bash that included Post Malone, Usher, The Weeknd, Mary J. Blige and more.
The moment got us thinking of all the date nights these two manage to have even with busy schedules and three kids at home.
And whether they are rocking the same stage, red carpet or party scene together, these two truly run the world.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs
While celebrating Sean "Diddy" Combs' 50th birthday, Beyoncé and Jay-Z danced the night away at the star-studded bash presented by Ciroc Vodka.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
The cute couple attend Rihanna's 3rd Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on September 14, 2017 in New York City.
The City of Love can't even compete with the amour between these two. The duo posed while on a recent trip to France.
Before Jay's big show at Madison Square Garden the two spend some precious moments together.
Alo Ceballos/GC Images
Bey can't stop from smiling as the two spend a night on the town in Midtown Manhattan on October 29, 2014.
Splash News
Beyoncé and Jay-Z went for bold and colorful ensembles when they hit up a performance of Hamilton on Broadway in New York City.
Xposure / AKM-GSI
The two spotted finishing their night out at Harry's Bar after performing at London's Wembley Stadium.
Noel Vasquez/GC Images
They couldn't help but giggle when they hit up a basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center on Feb. 29, 2016 in Los Angeles.
247PAPS.TV / Splash News
The matching couple looked loved up as they took an evening stroll through Midtown Manhattan.
Splash News
Bringing Blue along, the duo enjoyed an outing in Monaco on July 31, 2016.
Felipe Ramales / Splash News
The couple were all about each other when they arrived at Beyoncé's Soul Train-Themed Birthday Party in New York City in September 2016.
AKM-GSI
Looking like she's having a blast, Bey leaves Levis Stadium with Jay following Super Bowl 50. The 34-year-old singer looked ready to celebrate with her main man after her show-stopping halftime performance with Coldplay and Bruno Mars.
Dressing like the coolest Ken and Barbie that ever existed, the pair made sure to pose on Halloween.
ROKA / AKM-GSI
The couple leaves Mario Batali's restaurant Del Posto restaurant in New York City.
BlayzenPhotos / AKM-GSI
The power couple of the century arrives at the SNL after party to support Solange who made her musical debut on the popular sketch show.
BFA / Hagop Kalaidjian
The twosome were all smiles at the Grey Goose Toasts the Academy Awards Nominees at The Weinstein Company Pre-Oscars Dinner.
Beyonce.com
Bey and Jay were flying high on a high-flying date.
AKM-GSI
The couple was photographed visiting the Accademia di Belle Arti di Firenze and the San Miniato Church on May 24, 2015.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS
Dressed to the nines, the pair had a big night at the 59th Grammy Awards on Feb. 12, 2017.
XactpiX/Splash News
The pair hold hands on the streets of NYC after attending Kanye West's fashion show in NYC on Feb. 12, 2015.
The two paired up at the Dear Evan Hansen show on Broadway in NYC on Sept. 14, 2017.
Safe to say these two are simply irreplaceable.
