Selena Gomez Says "Abuse" Behind New Breakup Songs Made Taylor Swift Cry

Selena Gomez's new songs brought her BFF Taylor Swift to tears.

The 27-year-old singer has been through a lot in recent years, from health battles to her breakup with longtime love Justin Bieber. In her recently-released songs "Lose You to Love Me" and "Look At Her Now," Gomez reflects on her journey and how far she's come since her split with the "Boyfriend" star. As she enters a new era with her upcoming album, Rare, Gomez is looking back on the "horrible things" she's endured in the past.

In a new interview with KISS FM UK, the Disney alum recalls playing her two new songs for her pal and fellow artist, T.Swift, and her parents. Gomez says that playing the music videos for "Lose You to Love Me" and "Look At Her Now" for the Swift family was "one of the coolest experiences."

Gomez and Swift have been close friends for over a decade, since forming a bond amid their respective relationships with Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas.