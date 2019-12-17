Post Malone Set to Headline Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest

Broadimage/Shutterstock
by Vannessa Jackson | Tue., Dec. 17, 2019 7:57 AM
Broadimage/Shutterstock
It's time to ring in the new year!
Every year, the new year begins with a massive celebration in New York City's Times Square, and this year the party is going to be even more epic. Dick Clark productions and ABC announced that they Post Malone will join New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest with a headlining performance.
This is Post Malone's Times Square debut, so he's starting off the new year with a bang. It's going to be a huge celebration, and all the big stars will be in attendance. Including performances by BTS, Sam Hunt and Alanis Morissette who will be performing with the cast of the Broadway musical Jagged Little Pill.
There is also set to be a special surprise from YouTube, one of the sponsors of the program, and they take a look at some of the biggest trends on YouTube from the past decade.
"We are so lucky to have Post Malone performing for the world right before the iconic ball drop," said Mark Bracco, executive producer and EVP, Programming and Development, dick clark productions. "Add to that superstars like BTS, Sam Hunt and Alanis Morrissette and it promises to be a memorable New Year's Eve in Times Square."
This year marks the 48th anniversary of the show, and Ryan Seacrest will once again be hosting the traditional countdown to midnight from Times Square and Pretty Little Liars actress Lucy Hale will be co-hosting. Plus, Ciara will take the stage hosting from the West Coast Hollywood Party, while Billy Porter will host the 4th annual Central Time Zone celebration, live from New Orleans.
Looks like 2020 is off to a rockin' start! Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve begins Tuesday, Dec. 31 live at 8:00 p.m. EST on ABC from New York City's Times Square.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?