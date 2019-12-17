Why Charlize Theron Decided to Speak Out About Raising Two Daughters

Charlize Theron wanted the world to use the right pronouns for her daughter.

Back in April, the Bombshell star opened up about her kids in an interview with The Daily Mail. In her chat with the outlet, Theron explained that Jackson, 7, had told her four years earlier, "I am not a boy!"

"Yes, I thought she was a boy, too," the actress shared with the outlet. "Until she looked at me when she was three years old and said: 'I am not a boy!'"

"So there you go!" Theron continued. "I have two beautiful daughters who, just like any parent, I want to protect and I want to see thrive."

Now, Theron, who has been a vocal advocate for the LGBTQ community for many years, is explaining why she decided to speak out about her daughter's journey. In an interview with Pride Source, Theron was asked if "having a daughter who happens to be transgender influences your decisions when it comes to taking on the LGBTQ characters you do or, for that matter, don't."

In response, Theron shared, "Well, this is all pretty new for us, so it hasn't really kind of come into question. I don't really necessarily know if it will."