This Mistake on Seth Meyers' Family Holiday Card Is the Best Gift of All

Happy Holidays from Tom—er—Seth Meyers.

That time of the year has once again officially arrived: family holiday cards. As is traditionally the case in the final month of the year, family and friends share sweet wishes for their loved ones by way of posed portraits and seasonal sayings. Meyers is known to make the jokes, but this year, his holiday card came with an accidental punchline.

As the Late Night host shared on Instagram, his holiday cards had another family's names printed on them by mistake. "Happy Holidays to Tom, Ellen and Peanut whose names were accidentally printed on the bottom of the Meyers family card!" he quipped. "I'll admit that if it was just Tom and Ellen it would have been rage inducing but the inclusion of Peanut makes it hilarious. Is Peanut a pet? Probably. But maybe they are a small child or a live-in grandparent."

While the error was a hilarious one, the good-humored star also found a touching lesson in the misprint. "The whole thing is a reminder that the true meaning of Christmas is things will go wrong and the best you can do is roll with it (we cut off the bottoms!)," the SNL alum noted.