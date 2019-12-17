Taylor Swift Received the "Most Romantic Surprise"—But It Wasn't From Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift might have just celebrated her 30th birthday, but she got the best gift imaginable while filming Cats.

In an interview with Today's Hoda Kotb, Swift—along with co-stars Jennifer Hudson, Rebel Wilson and Francesca Hayward—dished about her time filming the beloved feline musical. And as it turns out, Dame Judi Dench once gave the "Lover" singer a very "romantic" gift. Step aside, Joe Alwyn!

As Swift told Kotb, "She got me candy. It was the most amazing thing."

"I was just talking near her about this kind of candy that they have in the U.K. called Squashies," the superstar continued to explain. "And I was like, 'This is legit candy. Okay? Let me talk about it. It's gummy. It tastes like a combination of strawberries and raspberries. It was really late. I was ranting about the candy for a while. And the next day, in my dressing room, I walked into the trailer and there were, like, 10 packets of this candy with a signed headshot from Judi."