Justin Timberlake Shows His Love for Jessica Biel After Alisha Wainwright Drama

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Dec. 17, 2019 6:03 AM
Justin Timberlake can't stop the feeling!
The 38-year-old singer took to Instagram on Monday to show Jessica Biel a little love.
After the 37-year-old actress posted a clip of herself posing on a yoga ball as part of a paid partnership with Gaiam, the Grammy winner commented on the video with heart and heart-eyes emojis.
Timberlake's gesture came just a few days after his wife returned to Instagram and about three weeks after his incident with Alisha Wainwright. Last month, the "SexyBack" crooner was photographed holding hands with and getting questionably close to his Palmer co-star. Timberlake issued a public apology to Biel earlier this month and insisted "nothing happened."
"I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love," he wrote in a note posted to Instagram. "A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement—but let me be clear—nothing happened between me and my co-star. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that. I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it."
A source told E! News Timberlake "feels terrible that this happened and for putting Jessica through the public scrutiny."
"He knows she doesn't deserve any of this and that he messed up," the insider said. "He hopes by addressing what happened and apologizing to her publicly that they can put this behind them and start to move on."
While the source said "nobody is going anywhere," the insider also said "it's definitely had an effect on their marriage and her trust in him."
"Even if nothing more happened than what was in the photos, what he did was highly inappropriate and something that is going to take time for her to understand and get through," the source continued.
Biel and Timberlake tied the knot in 2012. They have a son, Silas, whom they welcomed in 2015.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?