Watch Julia Roberts Choose Between Co-Stars Brad Pitt, Tom Hanks and George Clooney

Julia Robertshas some pretty famous co-stars. But which one does she trust the most?

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Pretty Woman alum played a round of "Burning Questions" and spilled the tea on her Ocean's Eleven co-stars George Clooney and Brad Pitt, and her Charlie Wilson's War and Larry Crowne co-star Tom Hanks.

The game started off with some more simple questions from Ellen DeGeneres. The host's first question was, "What was your favorite job before getting into the business?" As Roberts responded, "I worked at a shoe store, I enjoyed that."

Next up, DeGeneres wondered, "Who was your first celebrity crush?" And Roberts' answer was so obscure, DeGeneres didn't even know the name. As she responded, "Jimmy McNichol. Kristy McNichol's brother."

The next question was a sweet one. As the host asked, "We are both known as 'America's Sweetheart.' When are you at your sweetest?" And Roberts answered perfectly. "When being filmed," she quipped.