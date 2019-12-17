See Kristen Bell vs. Dax Shepard in a Battle of the Mind in Brain Games' New Trailer

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Dec. 17, 2019 7:00 AM
It's a showdown nobody saw coming: Kristen Bell vs. Dax Shepard! Who will be victorious in Brain Games? E! News has your exclusive first look at their competition in the new trailer for National Geographic Channel's Brain Games.
In the action-packed video below, host Keegan-Michael Key presides over the science-based chaos featuring celebrities such as Bell, Shepard, Rebel Wilson, Ted Danson, Drew Brees, Tiffany Haddish, Jack Black, Meghan Trainor, Mark Cuban, Anthony Anderson and Marsai Martin.
"We are on a quest to learn what goes on in our brains with science, tests and experiments," Key says in the exclusive sneak peek. Episodes this season will explore the difference between the brains of children and adults, how music affects our brains, the power of persuasion, optical delusions (aka fake news), the neuroscience behind attraction and the difference in how men and women problem solve. Bell and Shepard go head-to-head in that competition.
The show also tasks Haddish with tackling the science of filmmaking and how movies get viewers to suspend reality to believe the unbelievable. To do this, they strap her into some kind of contraption.
"Would you do this to Meryl Streep?" Haddish asks.
Other guests this season include Tim Allen, Colin Hanks, Tom Hanks, Kevin Hart, Gillian Jacobs, Thomas Middleditch, Jordan Peele, Ben Schwartz and Marcus Scribner.
Take a look at the preview above.
Brain Games premieres Monday, Jan. 20 at 8 p.m. on National Geographic.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?