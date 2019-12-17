Beanie Feldstein and Girlfriend Bonnie Chance Roberts Make Their Red Carpet Debut

Beanie Feldstein and Bonnie Chance Roberts made their red carpet debut as a couple on Monday.

The Booksmart star and the producer attended the world premiere of Cats at Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall in New York.

The 26-year-old actress wore a leopard-print blouse and black dress for the outing while her leading lady donned a pink blazer, black shirt and black pants.

Beanie and Bonnie walked as part of the How to Build a Girl cast and crew in September. However, this marked the first time just the two of them had hit the red carpet.

The dynamic duo met on the set of the 2019 film. In an interview with Teen Vogue earlier this year, Beanie reflected on how she had previously assumed she wasn't the relationship type.

"It just wasn't something I thought about or craved," she told the magazine, noting that all changed once she met Bonnie and thought, "Whoa! Now I get it…. I get why people write songs."