Beanie Feldstein and Girlfriend Bonnie Chance Roberts Make Their Red Carpet Debut

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Dec. 17, 2019 5:04 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Beanie Feldstein, Bonnie Chance Roberts

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Beanie Feldstein and Bonnie Chance Roberts made their red carpet debut as a couple on Monday.

The Booksmart star and the producer attended the world premiere of Cats at Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall in New York.

The 26-year-old actress wore a leopard-print blouse and black dress for the outing while her leading lady donned a pink blazer, black shirt and black pants.

Beanie and Bonnie walked as part of the How to Build a Girl cast and crew in September. However, this marked the first time just the two of them had hit the red carpet.

The dynamic duo met on the set of the 2019 film. In an interview with Teen Vogue earlier this year, Beanie reflected on how she had previously assumed she wasn't the relationship type.

"It just wasn't something I thought about or craved," she told the magazine, noting that all changed once she met Bonnie and thought, "Whoa! Now I get it…. I get why people write songs."

Watch

Beanie Feldstein Gushes Over Shooting Lady Bird

Beanie and Bonnie weren't the only celebrities to attend the big premiere. Taylor Swift, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, James Corden, Idris Elba, Jason Derulo, Lin-Manuel Miranda and several more stars did, as well.

Fans can see Cats in theaters December 20.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Mark Hamill, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premiere

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Premiere: See All the Stars Arrive

Taylor Swift, Cats premiere

See Taylor Swift and More Stars Hit the Red Carpet at the Cats Premiere

Will Ferrell, Elf, Macaulay Culkin, Home Alone, Jim Carrey, Grinch, Holiday Movie Tournament

Holiday Movie Tournament: The Final Face-Off for Which Holiday Movie Is the Best of All Time

Taylor Swift, 2019 Billboard Women in Music, Red Carpet Fashion

See Taylor Swift's Final Look of Her Twenties at the Billboard Women in Music Awards

Billie Eilish, 2019 Billboard Women in Music, Red Carpet Fashion

Billboard Women in Music Awards 2019: See All the Red Carpet Fashion

Kendall Jenner, E! News

Kendall Jenner Sounds Off on Her "Twin" Brother Kirby & Their New Show

Kendall Jenner Dishes on New Show With Kirby Jenner

TAGS/ Celebrities , Movies , Red Carpet , Premieres , Top Stories , Apple News , Couples
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.