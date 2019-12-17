Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Show Rare PDA After the Cats Premiere

JosiahW / BACKGRID
Lovers alert!
On Monday, Taylor Swift and her London boy Joe Alwyn stepped out for the Cats premiere in New York City. Swift might have walked the red carpet solo, but fans of the couple got a sweet surprise when they left the premiere.
Cameras caught the "Lover" singer and The Favourite star heading out together, walking hand-in-hand in under a shield of umbrellas. Despite dating since 2016, the duo have yet to make their red carpet debut together. Maybe they're waiting for the London premiere…
While on the red carpet, Swift stunned in a satin Oscar de la Renta gown that featured an elegant floral print. Keeping her blond strands in a perfect low bun, she donned her signature red lipstick and opted for a pair of dazzling drop earrings to tie the look together.
Swift and Alwyn's Cats date night comes days after they rang in the Grammy winner's 30th birthday together.
After getting a sweet tribute at Z100's Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden, the couple and their besties continued the birthday celebrations at the Oscar Wilde restaurant in NYC. Her star-studded b-day squad included Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Gigi Hadid, Martha Hunt, Kevin Harrington, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Jack Antonoff, Halsey, Camila Cabello and the members of 5 Seconds of Summer.
Keeping things festive, the group wore birthday-inspired holiday accessories to make Swift's special day even better.
"They passed around red Santa hats that said 30 'Thir-Tay' on the front," an eyewitness told E! News. "Everyone wore the hats and danced up a storm. There was fun music playing and everyone was singing along and having a blast. They had drinks and there was lots of toasting and hugging going on. Everyone was so happy to celebrate Taylor."
As a homage to her upcoming film Cats and—well, her love of cats—the birthday girl received an adorable cake that was adorned with roses and cats. And, in true Swift party fashion, there was a lavish photo booth. This time around, the group posed in front of an elaborate holiday-inspired backdrop, complete with tinsel, Christmas trees and tons of festive props.
Reflecting on the night, she took to social media to thank her fans and friends for making the big 3-0 amazing. "Honestly spending my 30th with the fans who have made my life what it is at jingle ball, then throwing the most aggressive holiday party known to womankind," she wrote. "I just.. seriously feel so lucky for you all and will spend forever trying to find ways to say thank you. *cries in Christmas tree*"