Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Premiere: See All the Stars Arrive

We've got a good feeling about this! The premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is in full swing!

Celebs are currently hitting the red carpet in Los Angeles in celebration of the highly-anticipated film, which is set to hit theaters this Friday, Dec. 20! Actors Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac and Mark Hamill are all expected to be in attendance at tonight's premiere of The Rise of Skywalker, the third film in the sequel trilogy, which will also be its final installment.

The J.J. Abrams-directed movie picks up where 2017's The Last Jedi left off, with the Resistance facing off against the First Order. As previously announced, the late Carrie Fisher will also appear as Leia for the last time in the film via unseen footage.

"There was no other way to tell the end of the Skywalker saga than with Leia, you need to have Leia in the movie," director Abrams told E! News at at Disney's D23 Expo convention over the summer. "There was just no way to do it."