Does Blake Shelton Actually Design All of Gwen Stefani's Outfits on The Voice?

NBC
by Lauren Piester | Tue., Dec. 17, 2019 9:00 AM
NBC
Who knew Blake Shelton was so much more than just a country music superstar?
In a new featurette, exclusive to E! News, The Voice reveals that all this time, Blake has been doubling as fashion designer for girlfriend Gwen Stefani, apparently designing her entire wardrobe for The Voice. Now, he's tasked with figuring out what she'll wear for tonight's season finale, and let's just say he makes some truly interesting choices.
He starts with a cowboy theme, then veers into Christmas, where things start to get really, really strange. But the thing is, fashion icon Gwen Stefani could actually make almost any of the looks work if she wanted to. The giant present looks particularly good on her, but she's right, she cannot sit down.
Watch the video below!
We won't lie, we also kinda dug the sort of ice princess poodle situation, and Blake's fashion designer outfit, which involves fingerless gloves and a monocle, also kind of works for him.
The finale of The Voice season 17 airs tonight, with only four singers remaining in the competition. For the first time in seven seasons, each of the four coaches has a singer in the finale, making the competition just a little extra tough and a little more fun this year.
The remaining singers include Team Blake's Ricky Duran, Team Gwen's Rose Short, Team John Legend's Katie Kadan, and Team Kelly Clarkson's Jake Hoot, who all performed multiple songs last night during the first part of the live finale. The winner will be crowned tonight during the three-hour finale, starting at 8 p.m. on NBC.
E! and NBC are both part of the NBC Universal family.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?