Derek and Julianne Hough Promise ''Death-Defying Moves'' in Holiday Special

Julianne Houghand Derek Hough are bringing fans home for the holidays.

Well, not actually. They're just giving viewers the chance to experience what it's like to celebrate the Holidays With the Houghs through a TV special that comes for one night and one night only. And, big surprise, it includes a lot of dancing and singing!

It's no surprise the talented siblings took on the task of creating their own show. After all, the two stars are master dancers and they are known for being quite the festive duo—remember when Julianne released her very own collection of holiday songs back in 2008?

Plus, they have the advantage of growing up in Utah, which is a literal winter wonderland.

To achieve their vision, the dancing siblings partnered with NBC for a holiday special that guarantees laughter and heartfelt moments, plus appearances from some surprise guests. The two detailed all of this and more in an exclusive interview, which you can check out below!