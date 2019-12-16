Chris Harrison Explains Why Hannah Brown Appears on Peter Weber's Season Of The Bachelor

Hannah Brown may be coming back to The Bachelor, it might not be as salacious as it appears.

Chris Harrison tells E! News that Hannah's return was a "mutual" decision that actually was meant to help new star Peter Weber move ahead with his season.

"I think it's something that needed to be dealt with, the relationship. I think it's a relationship that didn't have a clean, clear break," he said. "I think there were and maybe are feelings there, and some underlying feelings that maybe they thought they had both dealt with, but I knew once they saw each other, they probably hadn't really dealt with them all, so I think it's a hurdle that we needed to clear before we moved forward."