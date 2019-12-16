Beyoncé Is One Step Closer to Earning Her First Oscars Nomination

After accruing a whopping 23 Grammy Awards, Beyoncéis one step closer to adding an Oscar win to her list.

On Monday, Dec. 16, The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced shortlists in consideration for the 92nd Academy Awards in nine categories, including Documentary Feature, Documentary Short Subject, International Feature Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Music (Original Song), Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film and Visual Effects.

Of those categories, Queen Bey was nominated for her song "Spirit" from The Lion King. It's also the only film with two songs on the list ("Never Too Late" written by Tim Rice and Elton John is also nominated in the same category for Original Song).

As fans may recall, Beyoncé's song "Spirit" was not only featured on The Lion King official soundtrack but also on her own album The Lion King: The Gift which featured artists like Burna Boy, Donald Gloverand her daughter Blue Ivy Carter.

Despite recently being snubbed during the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards show after her highly-anticipated Netflix documentary, A Film By Beyoncé was nominated for six categories and lost in every single one, it looks like she might be soon adding an Oscar to her mantel instead.