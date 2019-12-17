How to Rock Lili Reinhart and Joey King's Bold Colorblock Style

by Carly Milne | Tue., Dec. 17, 2019 6:15 AM

'Tis the season to be bold and colorful! And the colorblocking trend is showing no sign of slowing down. So naturally, What The Fashion hosts Morgan Stewart and Justin Martindale had something to say about it (check out the video above)!

Martindale was over the moon for The Act star Joey King's multi-color look from Kiko Kostadinov. "Rock out with your block out," he crowed, while Stewart praised her outfit. "I love it—I think it's interesting, the colors are great… I think that this is the way to make colors that seemingly don't make sense together, work," she said.

Ready to get that bold colorblocking look for yourself? We went hunting for a handful of items that can bring boldness to your style, ranging from cute colorblocked dresses to a cozy wool knit coat, accessories like socks and mittens, and even workout leggings!

Check out our 15 favorites below!

Chinti And Parker Giant Cable Colorblock Sweater

Chris Evans may have cornered the cableknit sweater market, but you can still make it your own in this red, orange and pink cashmere and wool blend.

Be Bold and Colorblock
$450
$337 Neiman Marcus
Outdoor Voices 7/8 Springs Leggings

Break a sweat in these colorblocked compression leggings, which sculpt and lift in a durable mid-weight fabric made for workouts in the great outdoors.

Be Bold and Colorblock
$85 Outdoor Voices
Dolan Left Coast Steffie Colorblocked Pants

These pleated, high-rise, wide-legged pants with a colorblocked hem are just begging to go to a party. You should take them.

Be Bold and Colorblock
$120 Anthropologie
Alder Mock Neck Sweater Dress

Not all colorblocking needs to be loud and in-your-face. Case in point? This cute sweater dress, featuring a bold pop of pink at the end of its red sleeves.

Be Bold and Colorblock
$120 Anthropologie
Joan Vass 3/4-Sleeve Colorblock Dress

Pink and orange make for the perfect colorblocked pair in this chic knee-length cotton dress, with ¾ sleeves and a bateau neckline. 

Be Bold and Colorblock
$198
$99 Neiman Marcus
Dolan Collection Colorblocked Maxi Dress

Bold but somehow muted, this maxi-dress makes solid use of the colorblocking trend, but with unexpected colors like black, lavender and mustard yellow.

Be Bold and Colorblock
$280 Anthropologie
St. John Patchwork Colorblock Knit Wool Twill Coat

Warm up for winter in this super stylish wool coat, with pops of pink, red and black against its burgundy background.

Be Bold and Colorblock
$1995
$802 Saks Fifth Avenue
Dolan Left Coast Lorna Sweater Dress

Shades of blue, pink, berry and camel are broken up by bold black stripes to make this colorblocked sweater dress a perfect piece for work—or even a cozy weekend.

Be Bold and Colorblock
$160 Anthropologie
Leora Colorblocked Bias Midi Skirt

Colorblocking doesn't always have to happen in cartoon colors! This black and white skirt proves that, and then some—and if you really want to go the extra mile, you can pair it with a bold-colored top.

Be Bold and Colorblock
$118 Anthropologie
Dolan Collection Freja Tiered Maxi Skirt

A little bit of blue, a mustard yellow hue, and classic black make this a colorblocked skirt you can where anywhere, anytime, anyplace.

Be Bold and Colorblock
$210 Anthropologie
Oslo Cardigan

Cozy up in this stretch-knit colorblocked cardi, with dolman sleeves and a dramatic, longline silhouette.

Be Bold and Colorblock
$198 Free People
Colorblocked Mittens

Mittens are usually some muted color, but you can show ‘em all how it's done in these cute pink and red numbers that mesh warmth and style.

Be Bold and Colorblock
$38 Anthropologie
Emelina Colorblocked Dress

Simple and elegant, this blue pullover dress sports a power pop of red to make it stand out from the colorblocked crowd. Pair it with cute booties for fall, or sleek sandals for spring.

Be Bold and Colorblock
$168 Anthropologie
Scotch & Soda Colorblocked Sweatshirt

With a different take on the colorblocking trend, this sweatshirt features a floral-printed panel to break up the bold blue and yellow.

Be Bold and Colorblock
$149 Anthropologie
Colorblocked Knee-High Socks

Maybe you don't want to wear your colorblock out in the open. Maybe you want to just have it all to yourself. Slip on these socks, and enjoy your secret style—we won't tell!

Be Bold and Colorblock
$40 Anthropologie

