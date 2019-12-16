Why the Kardashian-Jenner Family Won't Pose for a Joint Christmas Card This Year

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Dec. 16, 2019 1:30 PM
It's official: There will be no elaborate Kardashian family Christmas card this year.
According to a source, the Kardashian-Jenner family has "decided to each do their own Christmas card photos with their individual families." But before people jump to conclusions, it must be said the sisters are organizing their own holiday greetings for simplicity's sake. "It's not that the family couldn't agree on a theme, they all just wanted to highlight their families individually and truly haven't made the time to coordinate the card," the insider explains.
For example, the source says, "Kim Kardashianand Kanye Westwanted their photos to be more low-key and simple." They achieved just that with their cozy, laid-back photo of themselves and the four Kardashian-West kids in matching sweats, which they shared with their followers just last week.
Meanwhile, the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family is still in the process of planning a Christmas photo that reflects their own personalities and unique families.
So far, the source says Khloe Kardashianand Kylie Jenner are counting on taking photos with their little ones, True Thompsonand Stormi Webster. Moreover, the source reveals, "They haven't said if they are including Tristan Thompsonand Travis Scottbut are very proud of being strong mothers and love to show that off."
In addition, Kourtney Kardashian and her brood will take part in a festive photo shoot with Scott Disick, like the source says they "always" do.
Of course, it wouldn't be any fun to keep up with the Kardashians is there wasn't the occasional change of plans. According to the insider, the family hasn't totally ruled out the possibility of releasing just one photo. The insider says it's "chaotic and everyone is really busy at the moment," but there's a chance they could pull off a Kodak moment at their Christmas Eve gathering. The source says, "Kris Jenner has suggested that they will take a huge photo together when they are all in once place for Christmas Eve. It's easier and they are being more low-key this year."
Better late than never!
