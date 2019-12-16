Why the Kardashian-Jenner Family Won't Pose for a Joint Christmas Card This Year

It's official: There will be no elaborate Kardashian family Christmas card this year.

According to a source, the Kardashian-Jenner family has "decided to each do their own Christmas card photos with their individual families." But before people jump to conclusions, it must be said the sisters are organizing their own holiday greetings for simplicity's sake. "It's not that the family couldn't agree on a theme, they all just wanted to highlight their families individually and truly haven't made the time to coordinate the card," the insider explains.

For example, the source says, "Kim Kardashianand Kanye Westwanted their photos to be more low-key and simple." They achieved just that with their cozy, laid-back photo of themselves and the four Kardashian-West kids in matching sweats, which they shared with their followers just last week.

Meanwhile, the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family is still in the process of planning a Christmas photo that reflects their own personalities and unique families.