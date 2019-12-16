Pia Baroncini's Holiday Gift Guide 2019

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

When we think of style, it's hard to ignore fashion powerhouse and social media maven Pia Baroncini. The trendsetting fashionista—whom also happens to be the creative director behind Revolve fan-favorite brand LPA—and personal style go hand-and-hand.

With an overwhelming following on her personal Instagram account alone, it's safe to trust her instinct when it comes to taste making and gift giving. With holiday shopping on our minds, the influencer exclusively handpicked her go-to must-haves from clothing to accessories to skincare secrets to jumpstart your social holiday season calendar!

From feathered hang bags to bright-and-bold blazer dresses to the latest-and-greatest lip liners, there's something for everybody on your list (including yourself, because who are we kidding?) Our favorite? These high-waisted sequins flare pants in leopard print, of course.

Here are her picks below.