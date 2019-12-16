Pia Baroncini's Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Shutterstock
When we think of style, it's hard to ignore fashion powerhouse and social media maven Pia Baroncini. The trendsetting fashionista—whom also happens to be the creative director behind Revolve fan-favorite brand LPA—and personal style go hand-and-hand.
With an overwhelming following on her personal Instagram account alone, it's safe to trust her instinct when it comes to taste making and gift giving. With holiday shopping on our minds, the influencer exclusively handpicked her go-to must-haves from clothing to accessories to skincare secrets to jumpstart your social holiday season calendar!
From feathered hang bags to bright-and-bold blazer dresses to the latest-and-greatest lip liners, there's something for everybody on your list (including yourself, because who are we kidding?) Our favorite? These high-waisted sequins flare pants in leopard print, of course.
Here are her picks below.
"I just think the Rhett top is adorable. It's something I picture on a fabulous woman at a Christmas party in the 70's. It's fun and playful - how clothes should be!"
"Our top seller - a blazer that also functions as a dress. It's a perfect, multiple function classic."
"The Rocco purse is the most fun, easy, charming little piece of purse heaven. Sparks joy."
"The Hamlin earrings - the perfect holiday accessory."
"The Billie Jacket, an LPA classic in an updated fabric. Cuz you're the coolest."
"The Amalia dress is one of my faves, especially since it can we worn as an oversized jacket. It's a fun and a playful way to wear suiting."
"The Logan - because everybody needs party pants."
"Everyone needs a fun cozy leopard moment - that's where the Suzetta comes in."
"This set from Benefit cosmetics is heaven - I love a strong eye look for the holidays and this is the absolute best combo."
"Ok, this is a big investment but its the best. The ZIIP contours your face, assists with graceful aging and kills acne. Its perfect for de-puffing after all your holiday parties."
Check out all of E! News' 2019 Holiday Gift Guides here.
