Siesta Key's Juliette Porter Says Alex Kompothecras Cheated on His Pregnant Girlfriend With Her

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Dec. 16, 2019 12:54 PM
Siesta Key star Juliette Porter is speaking out about ex-boyfriend Alex Kompothecras' baby news.
On Sunday, Alex announced that he and girlfriend Alyssa Salerno are expecting a child together, a baby girl. In his announcement post, the MTV star shared a photo of him and Alyssa kissing, with a "baby" sign in the background, at what appeared to be a gender reveal party.
"Little princess on the way," Alex captioned the announcement post, which shows his hand on Alyssa's stomach.
In response to their baby news, the couple has received many congratulatory comments from family, friends and fans. However, Alex's ex, Juliette, had a different reaction to the news.
After seeing the announcement on Instagram, Juliette left a comment in which she accused Alex of cheating on Alyssa with her "several months ago."
In the comment, which appears to have been deleted from Instagram, Juliette wrote, "Weird how he cheated on her with me several months ago but ok."
As fans of Siesta Key will know, Alex and Juliette's rocky relationship has been documented throughout the reality series, with the couple breaking up and getting back together on a number of occasions.
In a recently-released trailer for Siesta Key's third season, we see Juliette moving on from Alex with The Bachelorette's Robby Hayes.
"The guy you're with, is a bitch," Alex tells Juliette in the trailer for the new season, which premieres on Jan. 7.
After leaving the comment, it appears that Juliette had a bit of a celebration with friends. The reality star took to her Instagram on Monday to share a squad photo from a yacht.
"Monday Funday," Juliette captioned the photo, which shows her hanging out with co-stars Kelsey Owens and Chloe Trautman.
As for Alex, he's yet to comment publicly on Juliette's accusations.
The third season of Siesta Key premieres Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. on MTV.
E! News has reached out to MTV for comment.
