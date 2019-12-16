Nikki Bella Reveals Her Only Regret From John Cena Split

Yu Tsai for Health
The good, the bad and the ugly.
Nikki Bella and Brie Bella have always been known for how open and willing they are to share their struggles and joys with the world on their show Total Bellas. When they sat down with Health magazine, the sisters stayed true to themselves and didn't hold anything back. In their most revealing interview yet, the pair reflected on the long journey to get to where they are. Especially Nikki, who in the last two years went through a very public breakup with fellow WWE star John Cena.
"The one thing I really regret about showcasing the breakup is that no one got to hear [John's] voice, and it just seemed so one-sided," she shared about choosing to film the end of her six-year relationship on Total Bellas. "I felt like that wasn't fair to him because he was on this journey with us from the beginning. What people don't realize is that John never took one paycheck from Total Bellas. It was beautiful—he was fully there to support me."
Nikki and John have remained very supportive of one another since their relationship ended, and Nikki has since moved on with dancer Artem Chigvintsev. "Artem is the first person I've been with where I feel like I can be Nicole and never fear he's going to leave me for it," she revealed of their close bond. "We all have a little crazy in us, and he loves my crazy."
When it comes to their love lives, both Nikki and Brie are in solid, loving relationships. Brie married fellow wrestler Daniel Bryan in 2014 and the two welcomed their daughter Birdie Danielson in 2017. Brie explained that they had their fair share of ups and downs going into it. "I was fiery. He fought depression," she explained. "And I feel like, because we took that into our marriage, we both knew what we were going into and how to deal with it."
While no one really knows what the future holds, the women are very hopeful for what's in store in terms of motherhood. Nikki revealed she's chosen to freeze her eggs and Brie shared about her attempts to conceive and desire to wait for the right time.
To read Nikki and Brie's full interview, check out the new issue of Health—on newsstands Dec. 20.