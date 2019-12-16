The MixtapE! Year-in-Review Presents the Biggest Songs of 2019

And that's (almost) a wrap!

We're just a few days away from officially saying goodbye to 2019 and that's got us here at The MixtapE! feeling a bit nostalgic for the year that was. Well, more specifically, for the music that provided the soundtrack to the chaotic tailspin that was the last year of the decade.

This was a year dominated by newcomers taking the charts by storm, slept-on industry vets finally getting their much-deserved breakthrough moments, and more than a few superstars making their long-awaited triumphant returns, all of whom gave us the songs we absolutely could not stop listening to. What follows are our picks for the 20 songs that tell the story of the year, the ones that topped the charts and stole our hearts. Whether they had us crying from their raw emotion or sweating it out on the dance floor—or, in some rare instances, both—this is our musical time capsule of 2019.