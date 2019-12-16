The Bachelor Season 24 Women Officially Revealed: Meet the 30 Contestants

The Bachelor previously revealed 33 women who were in the running to get Peter Weber's roses. Now, they've whittled the number down to 30 and these are your new The Bachelor season 24 contestants.

Kicking off on Monday, Jan. 6, these 30 women, whose jobs occupations are all over the place from a cattle rancher to a professional clothier, will compete to win Peter Weber's heart—and the season. In the season premiere, Peter will shave the group of 30 down to 22. Get more details on what to expect, including an appearance by Hannah Brown, after you meet the ladies.

This season, look for a star-studded runway walk-off with Carson Kressley and Janice Dickinson judging. Demi Burnett returns to surprise the women with an extreme pillow fight, Fred Willard returns to give the play-by-play with host Chris Harrison.