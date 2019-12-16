The Bachelor Season 24 Women Officially Revealed: Meet the 30 Contestants

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Dec. 16, 2019 10:47 AM

The Bachelor previously revealed 33 women who were in the running to get Peter Weber's roses. Now, they've whittled the number down to 30 and these are your new The Bachelor season 24 contestants.

Kicking off on Monday, Jan. 6, these 30 women, whose jobs occupations are all over the place from a cattle rancher to a professional clothier, will compete to win Peter Weber's heart—and the season. In the season premiere, Peter will shave the group of 30 down to 22. Get more details on what to expect, including an appearance by Hannah Brown, after you meet the ladies.

This season, look for a star-studded runway walk-off with Carson Kressley and Janice Dickinson judging. Demi Burnett returns to surprise the women with an extreme pillow fight, Fred Willard returns to give the play-by-play with host Chris Harrison.

Photos

All of the Men Who Were Almost the Bachelor

This season will also feature country singer Chase Rice will also appear this season and perform for Peter and a contestant—with a twist. Travels this year include trips to Costa Rica, Chile and Peru.

Now, officially meet the 30 contestants below.

The Bachelor

ABC

Sydney H.

Sydney is from Birmingham, Alabama and is a 24-year-old retail marketing manager.

The Bachelor

ABC

Lauren J.

Lauren is a 26-year-old marketing executive from Glendale, California.

The Bachelor

ABC

Maurissa G.

Maurissa, 23, is from Atlanta and is a patient care coordinator.

The Bachelor

ABC

Savannah M.

She's 27, from Houston, Texas, and is a realtor.

The Bachelor

ABC

Shiann L.

Shiann is a 27-year-old administrative assistant from Las Vegas.

Victoria Fuller, The Bachelor

ABC

Victoria F.

Victoria F. is from Virginia Beach, Virginia, is 25 years old, and is employed as a medical sales representative.

The Bachelor

ABC

Tammy L.

Tammy is a 24-year-old house flipper from Syracuse, New York.

The Bachelor

ABC

Eunice C.

She's 23 years old and a flight attendant from Chicago.

The Bachelor

ABC

Avonlea E.

She's a 27-year-old cattle rancher from Fort Worth, Texas.

The Bachelor

ABC

Hannah Ann S.

She's from Knoxville, Tennessee, is 23 years old and works as a model.

The Bachelor

ABC

Deandra K.

She's from Plano, Texas, is 23 years old, and works as a home care coordinator.

The Bachelor

ABC

Madison P.

She's a 23-year-old from Auburn, Alabama and works as a foster parent recruiter.

The Bachelor

ABC

Jasmine N.

Jasmine is a 26-year-old client relations manager from Houston, Texas.

The Bachelor

ABC

Courtney P.

Courtney comes from Venice, Florida. She's 26 and works as a cosmetologist.

The Bachelor

ABC

Jade M.

She's a 26-year-old flight attendant from Mesa, Arizona.

The Bachelor

ABC

Mykenna D.

She's a 22-year-old fashion flogger from Langely, British Columbia in Canada.

The Bachelor

ABC

Jenna S.

She's a 22-year-old nursing student from New Lenox, Illinois.

The Bachelor

ABC

Victoria P.

She's from Alexandria, Louisiana, is 27 and a nurse.

The Bachelor

ABC

Kylie R.

Kylie, 27, is from Los Angeles and works as an entertainment sales associate.

The Bachelor

ABC

Alayah B.

She's 24, from San Antonio, Texas and was Miss Texas 2019.

The Bachelor

ABC

Megan H.

Megan is from San Francisco, California and is a 26-year-old flight attendant.

The Bachelor

ABC

Alexa C.

Alexa is a 27-year-old esthetician from Chicago.

The Bachelor

ABC

Katrina B.

Katrina is a 28-year-old pro sports dancer from Chicago.

The Bachelor

ABC

Kelley F.

Kelley comes from Chicago, is 27 and works as an attorney.

The Bachelor

ABC

Kelsey W.

Kelsey is a 28-year-old professional clothier from Des Moines, Iowa.

The Bachelor

ABC

Sarah C.

Sarah is a 24-year-old medical radiographer from Knoxville, Tennessee.

The Bachelor

ABC

Payton M.

Payton is from Wellesley, Massachusetts. She's 23 and works as a business development representative.

The Bachelor

ABC

Lexi B.

Lexi is from New York City, 26, and a marketing coordinator.

The Bachelor

ABC

Kirra N.

Kiarra hails from Kennesaw, Georgia and works as a nanny. She's 23.

The Bachelor

ABC

Natasha P.

Natasha is a New York City girl. She's 31 and works as an event planner.

After Peter eliminates eight contestants in the premiere, viewers will get to see the first group date with nine contestants going into flight school. Plus, a contestant gets to meet Peter's family at his parents' vow renewal that also features a Tenille Arts performance. Then, Hannah hosts a group date and tasks nine contestants to reveal their most memorable sex stories and fantasies—in front of a live studio audience.

The Bachelor premieres Monday, Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

