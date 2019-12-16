Why Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's Marriage Gives Jana Kramer "Hope"

Jana Kramer and Tori Spelling may have more in common than you think.

In addition to being two successful Hollywood stars and business women, the proud moms always put family first.

And on the latest episode of iHeartRadio's Whine Down podcast, Jana and her husband Mike Caussin invited Dean McDermott onto the show where they quickly discussed the topic of surviving infidelity.

"Doing [True Tori] really got us together and got us talking right away, which was great. Looking at it now, sort of solving your problems in the town square—there's a price to it," Dean shared on the latest episode. "Everyone can chime in. We were doing it with the thought of getting through it ourselves but also helping others. But with that, we weren't thinking of all the backlash and the haters and all the naysayers."

Despite more than a few tabloid headlines and skeptics, Tori and Dean remain dedicated to their love story and vows.