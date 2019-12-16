Kendall Jenner Sparks Ben Simmons Reconciliation Rumors After Attending His Basketball Game

Are Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons back together? That's the question on fans' minds.

The 24-year-old model and the 23-year-old basketball player sparked reconciliation rumors this weekend after she was spotted attending the Philadelphia 76ers' game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday.

An eagled-eye attendee captured footage of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star watching the game from a box at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. In fact, a source told E! News "Kendall has been quietly traveling back and forth to see Ben in Philadelphia."

"It's new," the insider said. "Last week, while she was in New York, she went down to Philadelphia Thursday night to meet up with him after his game in Boston. She came back to Manhattan Friday morning for a work commitment then back to Philly to attend his game Friday night. They are trying to keep things as under the radar as possible for now."

Neither Kendall nor Ben have commented on the speculation.