Demi Lovato's Karaoke Performance of Ariana Grande's "Bang Bang" Is the Best, Sorry Not Sorry

by Vannessa Jackson | Mon., Dec. 16, 2019 9:05 AM

The girl knows how to break it down! 

Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande are both powerhouse vocalists in their own right, so when the time came for Demi to break it down on the karaoke stage, there was only one obvious choice. The singer showed off her insanely amazing vocals to Ariana's hit track "Bang Bang," which also features Jessie J and Nicki Minaj. When it came time to step up to the plate, Demi knocked it out of the park. 

The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer looked in her element belting along to the lyrics of the pop hit. It should come as no surprise, because this isn't the first time that Demi has undertaken the task of performing the song for Grande. In 2014, she performed "Bang Bang" alongside Jessie J at one of her concerts

"Been wanting to sing with you forever!" Jessie J wrote alongside a photo of the pair backstage. "Tonight was special." It's good to see Demi back behind a microphone, which hopefully we'll get more of in the next year. 

Taylor Swift & Demi Lovato's Feud Comes to an End

The singer recently alluded to having some more music coming up soon. Her last post in early December was a post of a completely empty black square, and the caption got fans really pumped about what is to come for her music career. 

"The next time you hear from me, I'll be singing...." she posted on her page. Plus, she later took to her Instagram stories with the same black space, but put "don't believe the rumors," with a smiley face emoji underneath. 

If her new music is half as good as this karaoke performance, she's got a hit album on the way! 

