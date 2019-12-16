Demi Lovato's Karaoke Performance of Ariana Grande's "Bang Bang" Is the Best, Sorry Not Sorry

The girl knows how to break it down!

Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande are both powerhouse vocalists in their own right, so when the time came for Demi to break it down on the karaoke stage, there was only one obvious choice. The singer showed off her insanely amazing vocals to Ariana's hit track "Bang Bang," which also features Jessie J and Nicki Minaj. When it came time to step up to the plate, Demi knocked it out of the park.

The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer looked in her element belting along to the lyrics of the pop hit. It should come as no surprise, because this isn't the first time that Demi has undertaken the task of performing the song for Grande. In 2014, she performed "Bang Bang" alongside Jessie J at one of her concerts.

"Been wanting to sing with you forever!" Jessie J wrote alongside a photo of the pair backstage. "Tonight was special." It's good to see Demi back behind a microphone, which hopefully we'll get more of in the next year.