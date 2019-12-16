Toni-Ann Singh's Miss World Win Makes History With 5 Black Women Holding Major Pageant Titles

The 2019 pageant circuit was one for the history books.

On Sunday night, Jamaica's Toni-Ann Singh won the Miss World crown. Her win means that the titles of Miss World, Miss Universe, Miss America, Miss USA and Miss Teen USA have all gone to black women this year—an historic first!

And to celebrate her history-making win, the 23-year-old tweeted for the very first time.

Sharing a photo of herself in her glittering crown, the pageant queen wrote, "To that little girl in St. Thomas, Jamaica and all the girls around the world—please believe in yourself. Please know that you are worthy and capable of achieving your dreams. This crown is not mine but yours. You have a PURPOSE."

Singh has now joined the ranks of Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, Miss America Nia Franklin, Miss USA Cheslie Kryst and Miss Teen USA Kaliegh Garri. Kryst also competed in the Miss Universe pageant alongside Tunzi, making it all the way to the top 10.