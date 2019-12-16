Mariah Carey's Billy on the Street Appearance Is a Holiday Miracle

YouTube
by emily belfiore | Mon., Dec. 16, 2019 8:38 AM
All we want for Christmas is this!
On Monday, Mariah Carey teamed up with Billy Eichner for a special holiday-themed version of Billy on the Street. Together, the duo hit the streets of New York City to celebrate her classic song "All I Want For Christmas Is You" turning 25 by spreading a little holiday cheer with tons of festive questions—and, of course, some hilarious outbursts from Billy.
Kicking things off, Mariah and Billy challenged one lucky New Yorker with finishing the lyrics to "Dreidel, Dreidel, Dreidel" to win a menorah. He thought that he nailed the chorus' lyrics, but the Grammy winner was quick to call out his misstep. Storming off with the menorah, Billy yelled, "It's, 'Oh, dreidel I will play!' Goodbye! Wrong! Don't f--k with Mariah's Hanukkah lyrics, babe!"
Next, the pair encountered two Swedish tourists, giving Mariah the chance to show-off her Swedish. Shocked by her ability to speak the language, Billy quipped, "Woah! My God! Meryl Streep, over here with the accents and the languages."
To switch things up, Billy asked an unsuspecting New Yorker if he'd been naughty or nice this year. "A little bit of both," the man responded, to which Mariah said, "That's standard."
They also encountered a Mariah superfan who walked away with the best prize of all: A mini Christmas tree with the soundtrack to 2001's Glitter as the topper. "Oh my, gosh, Mariah handed me a tree," the fan raved after correctly finishing the lyrics to "We Wish You a Merry Christmas."
Not everyone was as fortunate as this fan. Shortly after meeting the Glitter tree winner, Mariah and Billy ran into another member of her Lambs fanbase, who needed help finishing the lyrics to "Here Comes Santa Claus."
Billy yelled, "No, Lane! Lane! He lives on a lane!"
To really spread holiday cheer, the two played matchmakers with some mistletoe. They were able to pair some New Yorkers with a stranger for an unforgettable kiss.
Watch Mariah and Billy get into the holiday spirit, quiz strangers on classic carols and make a Hanukkah bush together in the hilarious video above!
