Mariah Carey's Billy on the Street Appearance Is a Holiday Miracle

All we want for Christmas is this!

On Monday, Mariah Carey teamed up with Billy Eichner for a special holiday-themed version of Billy on the Street. Together, the duo hit the streets of New York City to celebrate her classic song "All I Want For Christmas Is You" turning 25 by spreading a little holiday cheer with tons of festive questions—and, of course, some hilarious outbursts from Billy.

Kicking things off, Mariah and Billy challenged one lucky New Yorker with finishing the lyrics to "Dreidel, Dreidel, Dreidel" to win a menorah. He thought that he nailed the chorus' lyrics, but the Grammy winner was quick to call out his misstep. Storming off with the menorah, Billy yelled, "It's, 'Oh, dreidel I will play!' Goodbye! Wrong! Don't f--k with Mariah's Hanukkah lyrics, babe!"

Next, the pair encountered two Swedish tourists, giving Mariah the chance to show-off her Swedish. Shocked by her ability to speak the language, Billy quipped, "Woah! My God! Meryl Streep, over here with the accents and the languages."