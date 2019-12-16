Mariah Carey's Billy on the Street Appearance Is a Holiday Miracle

  • By
    &

by emily belfiore | Mon., Dec. 16, 2019 8:38 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Mariah Carey, Billy on the Street

YouTube

All we want for Christmas is this!

On Monday, Mariah Carey teamed up with Billy Eichner for a special holiday-themed version of Billy on the Street. Together, the duo hit the streets of New York City to celebrate her classic song "All I Want For Christmas Is You" turning 25 by spreading a little holiday cheer with tons of festive questions—and, of course, some hilarious outbursts from Billy.

Kicking things off, Mariah and Billy challenged one lucky New Yorker with finishing the lyrics to "Dreidel, Dreidel, Dreidel" to win a menorah. He thought that he nailed the chorus' lyrics, but the Grammy winner was quick to call out his misstep. Storming off with the menorah, Billy yelled, "It's, 'Oh, dreidel I will play!' Goodbye! Wrong! Don't f--k with Mariah's Hanukkah lyrics, babe!"

Next, the pair encountered two Swedish tourists, giving Mariah the chance to show-off her Swedish. Shocked by her ability to speak the language, Billy quipped, "Woah! My God! Meryl Streep, over here with the accents and the languages."

Photos

Celebrities Celebrate the Holidays 2019: Christmas, Hanukkah and More

To switch things up, Billy asked an unsuspecting New Yorker if he'd been naughty or nice this year. "A little bit of both," the man responded, to which Mariah said, "That's standard."

They also encountered a Mariah superfan who walked away with the best prize of all: A mini Christmas tree with the soundtrack to 2001's Glitter as the topper. "Oh my, gosh, Mariah handed me a tree," the fan raved after correctly finishing the lyrics to "We Wish You a Merry Christmas."

Not everyone was as fortunate as this fan. Shortly after meeting the Glitter tree winner, Mariah and Billy ran into another member of her Lambs fanbase, who needed help finishing the lyrics to "Here Comes Santa Claus."

Billy yelled, "No, Lane! Lane! He lives on a lane!"  

To really spread holiday cheer, the two played matchmakers with some mistletoe. They were able to pair some New Yorkers with a stranger for an unforgettable kiss.

Watch Mariah and Billy get into the holiday spirit, quiz strangers on classic carols and make a Hanukkah bush together in the hilarious video above!

Trending Stories

Latest News
Peter Weber, The Bachelor

The Bachelor Season 24 Women Officially Revealed: Meet the 30 Contestants

Cardi B Gifts Hubby Offset $500,000 Cash for Birthday

Jason Derulo, Andy Cohen

Jason DeRulo Reveals His Massive Bulge Was CGI'd Out of His Cats Suit

Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott and Jana Kramer, Mike Caussin

Why Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's Marriage Gives Jana Kramer "Hope"

Kendall Jenner, Ben Simmons

Kendall Jenner Sparks Ben Simmons Reconciliation Rumors After Attending His Basketball Game

Hallmark Controversy: Zola's Chief Marketing Officer Speaks

Hannah Brown, Alan Bersten, DWTS

Hannah Brown Reunites With Dancing With the Stars Partner Alan Bersten For Pizza Night

TAGS/ Mariah Carey , Holidays , Christmas , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.