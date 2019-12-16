Brie and Nikki Bella Share Their Individual Struggles With Fertility

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella are sharing their individual struggles with fertility.

The Total Bellas stars spoke about the subject during an interview with Health published Monday.

After Brie was asked if she and her husband Daniel Bryan would like to have a second child—they're already the proud parents to 2-year-old daughter Birdie—the wrestling star said she goes "back and forth" on the decision.

"We were trying for eight months, and I couldn't get pregnant," she recalled. "I was stressed, and it wasn't happening. There were a couple times that I was so late and was sure I was pregnant. Then I would get my period and bleed really badly. I think the universe was telling me something—like, it's not a great time to have another baby. To be honest, I'd get these sweats thinking about how to travel with two. I hear going from one to two changes things big-time. Bryan travels all the time. We were talking about it, and think it would be amazing to see Birdie as a big sister. I just have to think about my career—and does it fit in now, or do I need to wait until my husband is home more?"