Brie and Nikki Bella Share Their Individual Struggles With Fertility

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Dec. 16, 2019 8:04 AM
Nikki Bella and Brie Bella are sharing their individual struggles with fertility.
The Total Bellas stars spoke about the subject during an interview with Health published Monday.
After Brie was asked if she and her husband Daniel Bryan would like to have a second child—they're already the proud parents to 2-year-old daughter Birdie—the wrestling star said she goes "back and forth" on the decision.
"We were trying for eight months, and I couldn't get pregnant," she recalled. "I was stressed, and it wasn't happening. There were a couple times that I was so late and was sure I was pregnant. Then I would get my period and bleed really badly. I think the universe was telling me something—like, it's not a great time to have another baby. To be honest, I'd get these sweats thinking about how to travel with two. I hear going from one to two changes things big-time. Bryan travels all the time. We were talking about it, and think it would be amazing to see Birdie as a big sister. I just have to think about my career—and does it fit in now, or do I need to wait until my husband is home more?"
Nikki also opened up about her desire to become a mother one day. Fans watched Nikki and her now-ex John Cena butt heads over whether they wanted to start a family during their relationship.
"It's crazy; I was yearning for a baby for so long," Nikki, who is now dating her former Dancing With the Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev, said. "In a way, Brie has been a great form of birth control because I love my career. I know it's the same for Brie. When I see her balancing our career with being a mom—it's the most exhausting thing to watch."
Yu Tsai for Health
While Nikki said she still "definitely" wants to be a mom one day, she isn't planning on becoming a parent anytime soon.
"I'm in this unfortunate situation where I'm 36 and everyone is reminding me, 'Your eggs, your eggs!' So, I'm freezing my eggs," she said. "I also found out I have PCOS—it kills your fertility. I'm getting brown spots all over my face, acne, weight fluctuations, and hair loss. I actually just found out and was devastated. You research it, and there is no cure. I just pray I have some fertile eggs left and that I can still be a mom. So yes, I do feel like being a mom is in my future. I am just not sure how soon."
To read Nikki and Bella's full interview, check out the new issue of Health—on newsstands Dec. 20.
