You Season 2 Trailer Has Joe In a New Place With a New Love, But Still Up To His Old Tricks

You aren't ready for this.

E! News has your exclusive first look at the full season two trailer for Netflix's You, and Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) is claiming he's a whole new him. He's moved to LA, and while he's trying his best to forget everything that happened in New York (read: everything he did in New York), like when he murdered his ex-girlfriend Beck (Elizabeth Lail) and then his other thought-to-be-dead ex-girlfriend Candace (Ambyr Childers) returned to torment him, Joe can't quite escape his past or his worst impulses.

He's going by a new name, and he's got a new object of his affection, aptly named Love (Victoria Pedretti), but Joe's still Joe, and he's still a creep. He's even got a new creepy basement prison cell, and someone else appears to be dead.