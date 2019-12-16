Proof Taylor Swift’s 30th Year Is Already Off to An Amazing Start

…Ready for it? Taylor Swift's 30th year is shaping up to be her best yet.

On Sunday, the "Lover" singer announced that she'll be headline the 2020 Glastonbury Festival in the U.K. This isn't just any performance. She'll be taking the coveted Pyramid stage to celebrate the festival's 50th anniversary, which is a pretty amazing milestone if you ask us.

The five-day already-sold-out festival kicks off on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 and ends on Sunday, June 28, 2020, which is when the Grammy winner is set to perform.

Swift made the announcement via social media with an epic selfie. Holding a flyer for the festival that reads "From Christmas Tree Farm to Worthy Farm," she expressed her excitement and gratitude with her fans. "I'm ecstatic to tell you that I'll be headlining Glastonbury on its 50th anniversary," Swift wrote. "See you there!"

In an official statement on Twitter, Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis said, "I'm so pleased to announce Taylor Swift will be headlining the Sunday at Glastonbury 2020. She's one of the biggest stars in the world and her songs are absolutely amazing. We're so delighted."