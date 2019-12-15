Jason Mesnick Reacts to His Teenage Son Discovering His Season of The Bachelor

  • By
    &

by Pamela Avila | Sun., Dec. 15, 2019 4:55 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Jason Mesnick

Instagram

Netflix, it looks like you've got some explaining to do...

What do you do when your teenage son finds out that you were on a season of The Bachelor? That's what former Bachelor contestant Jason Mesnick wants to know. 

On Sunday, Dec. 15, he took to Instagram to ask his followers what they would do if they were in his current situation. 

"Let's pretend YOU were The Bachelor and your 15-year-old son just discovered your season on @Neflix...," he captioned his post. "Do you: A.) Let him watch it? B.) Ship him off to Switzerland for a few years until it comes off Netflix." 

Jason added: "Current situation in the Mesnick household [laughing emoji] [rose emoji] #TheBachelor." 

As fans may recall, from way back at the beginning of the decade, Jason found himself on a mission to find his happily ever after when he agreed to become ABC's The Bachelor in 2009. 

Photos

All of the Men Who Were Almost the Bachelor

Back then, Jason had initially proposed to Melissa Rycroft but then later realized he wanted a second chance with Molly Malaney (now Molly Resnick). And as they say, the rest is history. 

So of course, I guess you can understand why it might be a little embarrassing for Jason's son to stumble upon that dramatic season of The Bachelor. But hey, it had to happen sometime! 

As of this year, the happy couple has been married for nearly a decade and the two share two beautiful children, 15-year-old Ty and his younger sister Riley

Trending Stories

Latest News
Zola Ad

Hallmark Channel Receives Backlash for Pulling an Ad Featuring a Same-Sex Couple

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Ray J, Tyga & More Attend Diddy's Party

Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Golden Globes 2017 Party Pics, NBC

Kendall Jenner Jokes She's ''Fighting'' Kylie Jenner After Her Sister Poses With Fai Khadra

Chuy Bravo, Heather McDonald

Heather McDonald and More Chelsea Lately Stars Honor Chuy Bravo

Melissa Benoist, Chris Wood

Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood Look Over-the-Moon In Love at the Supergirl 100th Episode Celebration

Chuy Bravo, Chelsea Handler

Chelsea Handler Pays Tribute to Her Chelsea Lately Sidekick Chuy Bravo

Chance the Rapper

Chance the Rapper Cancels Tour and Cites Family Time

TAGS/ The Bachelor , Celebrities , Life/Style , Entertainment , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.