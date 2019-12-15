Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood Look Over-the-Moon In Love at the Supergirl 100th Episode Celebration

Could these two look any more in love with each other?

Supergirl star Melissa Benoist and husband Chris Wood looked head over heels for one another while attending the red carpet for the show's 100th episode celebration at the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel on Saturday, Dec. 14 in Vancouver, Canada.

The 31-year-old actress, who plays Supergirl in the show by the same name, wore a flirty off-shoulder silver dress with her hair in a loose bun with curtain bangs gracefully accentuating her face. Benoist was joined by her husband and former co-star on Supergirl and the two looked so in love.

While posing for pictures, the couple was all smiles as they walked into the 100th episode celebration hand in hand and stared lovingly at each other while they posed for the camera.

This marks the first time the two have been spotted publicly together after Benoist opened up about her domestic violence survival story in November. Last month, the actress took to Instagram to share her story with the world.

In the video, Benoist said: "I am a survivor of domestic violence or IPV (intimate partner violence), which is something I never in my life expected I would say, let alone be broadcasting into the ether."