Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood Look Over-the-Moon In Love at the Supergirl 100th Episode Celebration

  • By
    &

by Pamela Avila | Sun., Dec. 15, 2019 3:19 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Melissa Benoist, Chris Wood

Phillip Chin/Getty Images for Warner Brothers Television

Could these two look any more in love with each other?

Supergirl star Melissa Benoist and husband Chris Wood looked head over heels for one another while attending the red carpet for the show's 100th episode celebration at the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel on Saturday, Dec. 14 in Vancouver, Canada. 

The 31-year-old actress, who plays Supergirl in the show by the same name, wore a flirty off-shoulder silver dress with her hair in a loose bun with curtain bangs gracefully accentuating her face. Benoist was joined by her husband and former co-star on Supergirl and the two looked so in love.

While posing for pictures, the couple was all smiles as they walked into the 100th episode celebration hand in hand and stared lovingly at each other while they posed for the camera. 

This marks the first time the two have been spotted publicly together after Benoist opened up about her domestic violence survival story in November. Last month, the actress took to Instagram to share her story with the world. 

In the video, Benoist said: "I am a survivor of domestic violence or IPV (intimate partner violence), which is something I never in my life expected I would say, let alone be broadcasting into the ether."  

Read

Chris Wood Praises Wife Melissa Benoist for Sharing Details of Past Domestic Violence

A day after Benoist publicly shared her experience with domestic violence, her husband Wood joined the viral hashtag #IStandWithMelissa and tweeted in support of her.

"Happy Thanksgiving! I'm going to kiss my wife and hold her tenderly. All day. And every day. How do YOU show love? #IStandWithMelissa," Wood wrote. 

The two met on the set of Supergirl and began dating in 2017. They tied the knot earlier this year in September. After their wedding, the two made their first red carpet debut as a married couple at the 2019 Saturn Awards in Hollywood, Calif. 

Melissa Benoist, Chris Wood

Phillip Chin/Getty Images for Warner Brothers Television

Benoist and Wood were also joined by Supergirl actors Katie McGrath, Chyler LeighAndrea BrooksJulie GonzaloNicole MainesJesse RathElizabeth TullochCarl OgawaDavid Harewood and Staz Nair.

Executive producers of the hit The CW Television Network were also there, Sarah SchechterGreg BerlantiRobert Rovner and Jessica Queller

Trending Stories

Latest News
Chuy Bravo, Heather McDonald

Heather McDonald and More Chelsea Lately Stars Honor Chuy Bravo

Chuy Bravo, Chelsea Handler

Chelsea Handler Pays Tribute to Her Chelsea Lately Sidekick Chuy Bravo

Chance the Rapper

Chance the Rapper Cancels Tour and Cites Family Time

Britney Spears, 2018 GLAAD Media Awards

Britney Spears Asks Trolls to Stop Sharing ''Mean Comments'' About Her

Chuy Bravo

Chuy Bravo From Chelsea Lately Dead at 63

The MixtapE!, Christmas Music, Mariah Carey, Kacey Musgraves

The MixtapE! Presents Mariah Carey, Kacey Musgraves and More Christmas Music Musts

Princess Beatrice, Ellie Goulding

Princess Beatrice Texts Ellie Goulding a Touching Poem Calling Her ''Dearest Friend''

TAGS/ Celebrities , Entertainment , Life/Style , , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.