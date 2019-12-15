Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood Look Over-the-Moon In Love at the Supergirl 100th Episode Celebration

Phillip Chin/Getty Images for Warner Brothers Television
by Pamela Avila | Sun., Dec. 15, 2019 3:19 PM
Phillip Chin/Getty Images for Warner Brothers Television
Could these two look any more in love with each other?
Supergirl star Melissa Benoist and husband Chris Wood looked head over heels for one another while attending the red carpet for the show's 100th episode celebration at the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel on Saturday, Dec. 14 in Vancouver, Canada.
The 31-year-old actress, who plays Supergirl in the show by the same name, wore a flirty off-shoulder silver dress with her hair in a loose bun with curtain bangs gracefully accentuating her face. Benoist was joined by her husband and former co-star on Supergirl and the two looked so in love.
While posing for pictures, the couple was all smiles as they walked into the 100th episode celebration hand in hand and stared lovingly at each other while they posed for the camera.
This marks the first time the two have been spotted publicly together after Benoist opened up about her domestic violence survival story in November. Last month, the actress took to Instagram to share her story with the world.
In the video, Benoist said: "I am a survivor of domestic violence or IPV (intimate partner violence), which is something I never in my life expected I would say, let alone be broadcasting into the ether."
A day after Benoist publicly shared her experience with domestic violence, her husband Wood joined the viral hashtag #IStandWithMelissa and tweeted in support of her.
"Happy Thanksgiving! I'm going to kiss my wife and hold her tenderly. All day. And every day. How do YOU show love? #IStandWithMelissa," Wood wrote.
The two met on the set of Supergirl and began dating in 2017. They tied the knot earlier this year in September. After their wedding, the two made their first red carpet debut as a married couple at the 2019 Saturn Awards in Hollywood, Calif.
Phillip Chin/Getty Images for Warner Brothers Television
Benoist and Wood were also joined by Supergirl actors Katie McGrath, Chyler Leigh, Andrea Brooks, Julie Gonzalo, Nicole Maines, Jesse Rath, Elizabeth Tulloch, Carl Ogawa, David Harewood and Staz Nair.
Executive producers of the hit The CW Television Network were also there, Sarah Schechter, Greg Berlanti, Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller.
