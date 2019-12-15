Kylie Jenner and Exes Travis Scott and Tyga Attend Diddy's 50th Birthday Party

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Dec. 15, 2019 12:43 PM
The idea of running into your ex can be awkward...but what about running into two of them?
Kylie Jenner and several members of her family attended Sean "Diddy" Combs' star-studded 50th birthday party on Friday. The bash's guest list read like a Who's Who of music entertainment and Hollywood, so in retrospect, it probably isn't that surprising that both Travis Scott and Tyga made appearances.
It is unclear if either of them interacted with Kylie, or with each other. Dressed in a slinky, sequined black gown, the reality star was accompanied by sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, as well as mom Kris Jenner. Travis was seen hanging out with male friends, including The Weeknd. Tyga was photographed enjoying a drink with Post Malone.
Kylie and Travis, father of their 1 and 1/2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, have reunited a few times since E! News learned in October they had were "taking space apart," most recently over Thanksgiving, when he joined her and her family on a trip to Palm Springs.
Tyga and Kylie have attended a few of the same events and have occasionally communicated since their 2017 breakup.
Instagram / Tony Sal
Kim Kardashian attended Diddy's bash with husband Kanye West. Her ex Ray J was also among the guests. It is unclear if he interacted with her. The two have not been photographed together since 2006.
Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sundays at 9/8c only on E!
