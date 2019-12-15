Sean "Diddy" Combs Pays Tribute to Late Ex Kim Porter on Her 49th Birthday

Sean "Diddy" Combs celebrated his 50th birthday on Friday with a slew of friends and family, but there was a special lady missing from the celebration who was on his mind the following morning: His late ex, Kim Porter.

The rapper and producer's former love of his life and mother of many of his children died last year from lobar pneumonia. On Saturday, on what would have been her 49th birthday, Diddy took to Instagram to share a tribute to her.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY @ladykp," he wrote. "Words can't explain how much we miss you but today is your birthday. We're celebrating you today! We love and we miss you!!!!!"

Diddy posted a video of Kim singing and dancing with him during their happy times together, and also appearing with their kids.

Kim and Diddy were together for more than a decade until 2007 and continued to co-parent their kids until her death. They share a son, Christian, 21, and 12-year-old twin daughters, D'Lila Star and Jessie James. Diddy also helped raise Porter's son Quincy Brown, 28, whose father is her ex Al B. Sure!

Diddy also has a 25-year-old son, Justin, and 13-year-old daughter Chance, from two previous relationships.

Watch Diddy's tribute to Kim below:

Diddy's kids all joined him at his birthday party, which was held at his Los Angeles mansion and which took place more than a month after his actual birthday.

A slew of celebrities also attended the bash, including Beyoncé and Jay-ZKanye West and Kim KardashianKylie JennerKhloe KardashianKris JennerPharrell WilliamsSnoop Dogg and Usher.

