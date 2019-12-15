Kate Middleton Reveals One of Prince Louis' First Words

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Dec. 15, 2019 11:08 AM
Prince Louis is likely going to be good with names when he grows up.
On the upcoming BBC special A Berry Royal Christmas, Kate Middleton reveals one of the first words the 1-year-old, the youngest of her and Prince William's three children, ever uttered, according to BBC News.
Speaking to show host, food writer and former The Great British Bake Off presenter Mary Berry, the Duchess of Cambridge says, "One of Louis' first words was Mary, because right at his height are all my cooking books in the kitchen bookshelf. And children are really fascinated by faces, and your faces are all over your cooking books and he would say 'That's Mary Berry'...so he would definitely recognize you if he saw you today."
On A Berry Royal Christmas, Mary helps Kate and William prepare food for a royal Christmas party held to thank all those working and volunteering over the festive period, BBC News reported. Louis and the couple's eldest kids, Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 4, do not appear on the show.
The program highlights the charities that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge support. Mary and Kate visit the Liverpool venue The Brink, the U.K.'s first dry bar set up by Action On Addiction. The host and William visit The Passage, London's largest resource center for the homeless.
Victoria Jones/PA Wire
A Berry Royal Christmas will air on Monday at 8:30 p.m. local time on BBC One in the U.K.
