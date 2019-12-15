Scarlett Johansson Jokes About Colin Jost Engagement onSaturday Night Live: 5 Best Moments

Will Heath/NBC
by Pamela Avila | Sun., Dec. 15, 2019 10:31 AM
You thought you'd seen enough of her on Twitter about Marriage Story—well, last night Scarlett Johanssondelivered another amazing performance on Saturday Night Live.
The 35-year-old actress hosted SNL last night, on Dec. 14, for the sixth time!
The actress, who has recently starred in Netflix's Marriage Story and the Marvel Cinematic Universe's The Avengers, was ready to deliver an amazing show last night.
"It's so great to be back hosting SNL fort he sixth time, you know, the sixth is even more exciting than the fifth, because you know, you're not worried anymore," Johansson began her monologue during last night's episode. "If the shows bad, what are they gonna' do, fire my fiancé?"
Check out five of the actress' best moments from last night's show:
1. The Monologue: It's safe to say, the Black Widow star's monologue was one for the books as she continued to joke about her soon-to-be husband and SNL comedian Colin Jost. She continued: "Oh no, what will we do without his paycheck?"
Throughout her monologue, SNL stars also began disappearing a la Avengers: End Game ending. You know, that scene after Thanos acquires all the infinity stones making everyone disappear and turn into dust. At one point, the actress hugs Michael Che and asks if her beau is "safe." Quickly, Jost appears and assures the actress, "don't worry I'm still safe."
At the end of her monologue, though, after Johansson "saves Christmas," she says: "I just want to say that this place means so much to me. I have so many friends here and I met the love of my life here. Merry Christmas."
The two got engaged earlier this May after two years of dating.
2. Singing Elves: In this skit, Johansson and Kenan Thompson channel their inner elves to bring the Christmas cheer to families watching their strange performance at a department store in the mall. Let's just say Santa's little helpers weren't necessarily singing "Let It Snow" or "Last Christmas."
3. Office Apology: Johansson and Thompson team up once more for another skit on last night's SNL that centers around the two coworkers apologizing to the rest of their officer colleagues (played by Beck Bennett, Melissa Villasañor, Cecily Strong, Aidy Bryant, Bowen Yang and Mikey Day) after an interesting and unfortunate series of events at their holiday party. Throughout the skit, the two are apologizing for the racist and sexist things they said to their colleagues during the party and are getting fired for.
4. I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus: Putting an unsettling and unexpected spin on the classic "I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus," Cecily Strong sings the iconic tune while Johansson is pictured kissing Mr. Claus as her husband watches.
5. A Conway Marriage Story: Of course, we had to have a Marriage Story spoof. After all, the hit Netflix film has been dominating everyone's social feeds since it hit the streaming service. Now, SNL spoofs the film with the great Kate McKinnonplaying Kellyanne Conway and Beck Bennett playing her husband George Conway. Johansson, who portrays the marriage therapist they're seeing, asks the two what they love most about each other.
"What I love about Kellyanne, she works so hard for her boss, even though I hate his guts," Bennett (George) says about his wife.
This episode's musical guest was former One Direction member Niall Horan. Last night marked his returned since the first time the singer performed SNL alongside the band.
Horan performed "Nice To Meet Ya" and "Put a Little Love on Me."
The 26-year-old also appeared in one of the sketches, "A Hot Tub Christmas."
(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
