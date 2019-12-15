Beyoncé Dazzles in Black and Silver at Sean "Diddy" Combs' 50th Birthday Party

The king and queen...have arrived.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z made a rare public appearance on Friday night at Sean "Diddy" Combs' star-studded 50th birthday party at his home in Los Angeles.

Beyoncé dazzled in a strapless black and silver embellished gown with leafy detailing and a thigh-high slit, paired with long black gloves, a silver clutch and black sandals. She wore her hair, dyed a dark brown, down in waves. Jay-Z wore a black tux.

The bash, sponsored by Ciroc Vodka, was also attended by the likes of Kim Kardashian and husband and rapper Kanye West, her sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, the latter's ex-boyfriend and rapper Tyga, plus stars such as Kate Beckinsale, Paris Hilton, Ellen Pompeo, Lala Anthony, Janelle Monáe, Cardi B and Offset, Post Malone, Pharrell Williams, Jaden Smith, Fergie, Regina King, Kobe Bryant, Big Seanand ex-turned-friend Jhené Aiko, Usher, Naomi Campbell, French Montana, Lil' Kim, 2 Chainz, G-Eazy, Machine Gun Kelly, Snoop Dogg, The Weeknd, Swizz Beatz, Kevin Hart, Nelly and Mary J. Blige, who performed.

Diddy was also joined by his family—his mother Janice Combs and kids Justin, Quincy, Christian and twins D'Lila Star and Jessie James.