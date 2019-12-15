Beyoncé Dazzles in Black and Silver at Sean "Diddy" Combs' 50th Birthday Party

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Dec. 15, 2019 8:04 AM
The king and queen...have arrived.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z made a rare public appearance on Friday night at Sean "Diddy" Combs' star-studded 50th birthday party at his home in Los Angeles.
Beyoncé dazzled in a strapless black and silver embellished gown with leafy detailing and a thigh-high slit, paired with long black gloves, a silver clutch and black sandals. She wore her hair, dyed a dark brown, down in waves. Jay-Z wore a black tux.
The bash, sponsored by Ciroc Vodka, was also attended by the likes of Kim Kardashian and husband and rapper Kanye West, her sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, the latter's ex-boyfriend and rapper Tyga, plus stars such as Kate Beckinsale, Paris Hilton, Ellen Pompeo, Lala Anthony, Janelle Monáe, Cardi B and Offset, Post Malone, Pharrell Williams, Jaden Smith, Fergie, Regina King, Kobe Bryant, Big Seanand ex-turned-friend Jhené Aiko, Usher, Naomi Campbell, French Montana, Lil' Kim, 2 Chainz, G-Eazy, Machine Gun Kelly, Snoop Dogg, The Weeknd, Swizz Beatz, Kevin Hart, Nelly and Mary J. Blige, who performed.
Diddy was also joined by his family—his mother Janice Combs and kids Justin, Quincy, Christian and twins D'Lila Star and Jessie James.
See photos from Diddy's 50th birthday party:
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs
The Kardashian-Jenner sisters and the rapper pose for a group pic.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs
The sister pose together.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs
The reality star and her rapper husband pose for pics.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs
The birthday boy hangs out with his pals.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs
The actress poses in a black gown.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs
The NBA icon and his wife are all smiles.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs
The rapper raises a toast.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs
Always good to see the R&B star and rapper.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs
The dancer and singer pose together.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs
The rapper and producer and R&B star are all smiles.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs
The rappers make it a date night.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs
The actor and comedian and his wife pose for pics.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs
The actress appears with one of Diddy's kids.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs
The exes-turned-friends appear together at the bash.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs
The Watchmen actress and singer hang out together.
