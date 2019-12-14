Haylie Duff Reveals If She'll Make a Cameo in the Lizzie McGuire Reboot

Fans of the iconic Lizzie McGuire show remember that the character, played by Hilary Duff only had a younger brother but what if her IRL big sister joined her onscreen for the upcoming Disney+ reboot?

It's safe to say that we'd freak out if that ever happened (remember when the two teamed up for a cover of the iconic The Go-Go's song, "Our Lips Are Sealed"?).

On Friday, Dec. 13 at the Disney on Ice Holiday Skating Party at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif. Haylie Duff spoke to E! News exclusively about her plans for the new year and whether we can expect to see her onscreen once again any time soon.

"I'm going back to work in a little bit, which is fun, but when I say going back to work, it's like I never really stopped working I guess," Haylie told E! News. "But you know, going back to like acting stuff a little bit, which is nice."

While Haylie couldn't spill any more details about the projects she currently has underwear, we couldn't help but wonder if one of those secret acting gigs is possibly a cameo on her sister's upcoming Lizzie McGuire reboot.